Hezbollah leader says Israel failed to crush resistance movement

“We have thwarted the enemy's goal of crushing the resistance. We displaced settlers…it is impossible for us to surrender or submit to humiliation, and this is impossible for the Hezbollah Resistance [Movement],” Sheikh Qassem said on Saturday, according to Lebanon’s Al-Manar TV.

He also said that Hezbollah emerged victorious because the Israeli regime failed to achieve its main goal, which was to annihilate the movement and return settlers to their homes in the northern occupied territories without a ceasefire agreement.

The resistance is not the problem, he said, adding that the Israeli regime’s aggression is the problem. The enemy understood that it had no prospect for facing off Hezbollah, and that is why it agreed on the ceasefire to stop its aggression on Lebanon, Sheikh Qassem noted.

He also said that Hezbollah has remained patient in the face of hundreds of Israeli violations of the ceasefire in order to help implement the deal and refrain from being an obstacle to it.

“We repelled the aggression against Lebanon, and immobilized the enemy at the border with the resilience of [our] fighters and popular support. If the resistance fighters had not been steadfast, Israel would have reached Beirut and begun its subsequent plans including settlement expansion,” the Hezbollah leader further said, adding that the Israeli regime wants to destroy any resistance against its expansionist plans in the entire West Asia region.

Sheikh Qassem also touched upon the latest developments in Syria where the government of Bashar al-Assad was toppled a week ago by armed groups led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS).

He said that the groups cannot be judged until the situation becomes stable in Syria and they adopt clear stances, expressing hope that an inclusive government is formed in Syria, which will consider Israel as an enemy.

He also said with the fall of the Assad government, Hezbollah lost its route for military assistance via Syria, but what is important is that the resistance will continue.

4194