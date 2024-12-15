1 killed in shooting at US Army base

According to IRNA, citing the Associated Press, the base “Fort Eisenhower” was closed for an hour and the attacker was arrested.

Information about the motive of the attacker and the identity of the victim has not been released.

Fort Eisenhower, which is the headquarters of the US Army's "Cyber ​​Command" later reported that the shooting appeared to be an isolated incident in the base’s on-post housing.

Gun violence in the United States have increased significantly in recent years.

According to the Gun Violence Archive (GVA), more than 42,000 people lost their lives with firearms and cold weapons in 2023.

The US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) reported in a report on the increase in criminal incidents in schools and universities in the country.

According to this report, one in every 10 criminal incidents and violence in this country occurs in schools or universities.

4399