US, allies unveil conditions for engagement with Syria

According to IRNA, the statement, a copy of which was published on the British Foreign Office website on Saturday night, states: The Arab Contact Group on Syria met with foreign ministers and representatives of Bahrain, France, Germany, Qatar, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, Britain, the United States, the European Union and the UN Special Envoy for Syria and discussed recent developments in Syria.

The participants stressed their full support for the Syrian people at this critical time to build a more hopeful, secure and peaceful future.

They are committed to the principles they believe are in the best interests of the Syrian people, the region and the world at this sensitive time, and believe that the transition must be Syrian-led and owned, leading to the establishment of an inclusive, non-sectarian and representative government formed through a transparent process based on the principles of UN Security Council Resolution 2254, the statement added.

The participants also reiterated their support for the mission of the UN Special Envoy and called on the UN Secretary-General to increase the presence of this international body in Syria.

The participating diplomats reiterated their full support for the unity, territorial integrity and sovereignty of Syria, respect for human rights, including for women and minorities, and the preservation of state institutions that serve the interests of the Syrian people and provide them with vital services.

Providing unrestricted access for humanitarian aid, protecting all foreign diplomatic facilities and personnel were among the issues emphasized in the statement.

They also reiterated their call on all parties to stop the fighting and respect Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity in accordance with the principles of the UN Charter, a comment that appeared aimed at Israel, which has moved into Syria beyond a previously agreed buffer zone

The Arab diplomats earlier met separately and issued a statement calling for a peaceful and inclusive political transition that leads towards elections and a new constitution.

Arab diplomats attending the talks told Reuters they were seeking assurances from Turkey that it supported this, as well as preventing the partition of Syria on sectarian lines.

4399