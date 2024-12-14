Iran Foreign Ministry annual rights reports slam ‘institutionalized racism’ in US, UK

The reports cover rights violations by the US and the UK for 2024 (the one-year period ending in Sep. 2024), citing the latest findings by UN-affiliated organizations and other valid available sources.

The Foreign Ministry issued the reports on Saturday in accordance with an approval by the Iranian Parliament in 2012 that obliged the ministry to issue such reports on an annual basis.

The report on the US says that the country has used human rights issue as a tool for complicity with the Israeli regime in violating the rights of the Palestinian people and committing crimes to preserve apartheid Zionist system.

It also says the unconditional support of the US and other Western countries for the Zionist regime has turned the West Asia region into a crisis zone in terms of human rights violations against the Palestinian people, especially women and children, as a result of the Zionist regime’s warmongering.

The report on the UK refers to continuous criticism at home and abroad over systemic racism in the European country.

The most blatant case of rights violations by the UK is related to Palestine, the report says, adding that the country has played a direct and indirect role in committing war crimes against the Palestinian people through its military, technological and financial support for the Israeli regime.

