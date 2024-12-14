London protesters urge end to Gaza war in fresh anti-Israel demo

The protest was held on Saturday, according to IRNA’s correspondent in the British capital, with the protesters chanting anti-Israel slogans and calling on their government to stop political and military support for Tel Aviv.

The demonstrators also gathered outside the British parliament, where they put babies’ clothes and toys in a symbolic move to remember thousands of children killed since the start of the genocide in Gaza in early October last year.

Calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, the protesters said that they will continue their demonstrations until Israeli atrocities come to an end.

The rally was the latest in protests held in the UK at weekends in the past months against the Israeli war on Gaza.

Recently, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer caused outrage after he said what is happening in the besieged Palestinian territory is not genocide.

