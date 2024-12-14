Israelis hold more demos against Netanyahu regime

According to the Israeli Channel 12, demonstrators chanted against Netanyahu and in support of the prisoner exchange with the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas).

The protesters marched from Habima Square to Begin Street in Tel Aviv, demanding the dissolution of the Netanyahu regime and the signing of a prisoner exchange agreement with the resistance in Gaza.

The killing of Israeli captives in the regime's army bombing of Gaza and Netanyahu's inflexibility in concluding a ceasefire agreement with the Hamas resistance movement have led to a wave of anger and hatred for him and his extremist cabinet.

Netanyahu's opposition to the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip has prevented the possibility of reaching an agreement to release Zionists in exchange for Palestinians illegally held in the regime's prisons.

A number of Zionist captives have been killed as a result of the brutal bombing of various areas of the Gaza Strip by the Tel Aviv regime.

Meanwhile, Israeli police attacked a demonstration by Israeli settlers in al-Quds that was held in support of a ceasefire agreement with the resistance in Gaza.

While suppressing the protesters, forces also arrested a number of them claiming that they had disrupted public order

The Ma'ariv newspaper also wrote that the demonstrations do not achieve their goals, but only cause rebellion, a reference to daily protests against the regime that often turn violent.

Israelis, including the families of the captives have held anti-regime protests almost on a daily basis to demand an end to the war and the return of the prisoners. They are also demanding Netanyahu and his far-right coalition cabinet resign and hold new elections.

The talks on ceasefire with the mediation of Qatar and Egypt have failed to reach a breakthrough due to the regime’s conditions, especially Netanyahu's insistence on maintaining occupying forces in the Philadelphi Corridor on the border of the Gaza Strip and Egypt and the Netzarim Corridor in central Gaza.

Meanwhile, Netanyahu reacted on Saturday night to the release of video by Hamas regarding Israelis held in Gaza, calling it "psychological warfare."

The Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth quoted Netanyahu as claiming that he is constantly in contact with the families of Israeli captives despite growing anger at him for repeatedly sabotaging the process of reaching a prisoner exchange agreement and bringing the negotiations to a standstill.

Abu Ubaidah, spokesman for Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas also announced Saturday that the Zionist military bombed a place where a number of captives were being held, with the intention of ensuring their death.

We have information that shows that the enemy deliberately bombed the place with the aim of killing the captives, he said in a message on his Telegram channel.

4399