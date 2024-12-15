Dutch MP slams Israeli airstrikes on Syria

van Baarle, in a speech to the Dutch parliament, stated that Israel has violated international law with these military actions and called for the regime to withdraw from the Golan Heights.

The lawmaker emphasized that any other stance would mean supporting the Zionist regime and its expansionist agenda.

The Dutch migrant party is known for its anti-Israel stance and once boycotted the regime’s commemoration in parliament. DENK had previously clashed with Prime Minister Rutte, with party leader van Baarle criticizing that the raising of the Israeli flag at government buildings does not contribute to de-escalation.

Taking advantage of the developments in Syria and the fall of the government under President Bashar al-Assad last week, the Israeli army entered areas in the south of the country, especially the city of Quneitra and a buffer zone that was created under the 1974 dis-engagement deal.

This action took place at the same time Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced the collapse of the 1974 agreement that prompted harsh reaction from countries around the world.

