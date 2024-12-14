Iran’s investment in Syria negligible compared to enemy's $5 trillion plot: MP

Speaking to IRNA, Abolfazl Zohrevand, a member of National Security and Foreign Policy Commission in the Iranian Parliament, emphasized that Iran's role in Syria was not one of occupation, but rather a strategic mission to neutralize threats posed by Daesh before they reached Iran’s borders.

He did not dismiss recent comments by Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu who said Iran has spent $30 billion in Syria and $20 billion on Hezbollah, arguing that the expenditures were necessary to counter a broader regional conspiracy.

The enemies aimed to change the geopolitics of the region and spent around $5 trillion to reach their goal.

Zohrevand further noted that Persian Gulf states spend $250 billion annually on their security, underlining that the $50 billion spent by Iran over 12 years to eliminate Daesh and safeguard national security is insignificant and entirely justified.

