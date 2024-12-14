UNICEF appalled by dire situation of children in Gaza

According to IRNA, James Elder, in an interview with a broadcaster on Saturday, described the severe shortage of food and medical facilities for children as catastrophic and called for measures to save children's lives.

Stating that "children in Gaza are the ones who suffer the most and barely find anything to eat," he added: "We call for an immediate and sustainable ceasefire and improvement in the living conditions of children in Gaza."

First of all, it is necessary for Gaza's hospitals to resume their activities, Elder stressed, warning that the chances of leaving Gaza to receive medical care are very small.

According to the Gaza Ministry of Health, the number of martyrs in Gaza since October 7th of last year has reached 44,875.

UN reports show that 70 percent of the victims in the Gaza Strip are women and children, with the UNICEF calling “Gaza a graveyard for thousands of children, a living hell for everyone else.”

"There is no safe space in Gaza, nor any sense of stability for children, who lack essentials such as food, safe water, medical supplies, and warm clothes as winter temperatures drop,” the UNICEF head, Catherine Russell said in a statement on Friday.

4399