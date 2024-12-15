Zionist warplanes keep pounding Syria

According to Syrian media, the Zionist regime bombed the "Tel Menin" area in the northwest of the capital.

There has been no report yet on the possible financial and human damage from this attack.

Since the fall of the Syrian government and takeover of the county by armed opposition groups, the Zionist regime has hit hundreds of targets inside Syrian territory, including military bases, fighter jets, and missile systems.

Previously, the Zionist media reported about the regime's plan to destroy all equipment and facilities of the Syrian army.

We will not enter into war or conflict with Israel," Muhammad al-Julani, commander of Tahrir al-Sham, one the armed groups in control of Syria was quoted as saying on Saturday.

The West, including the United States that maintain its military presence in Syria has so far been remain silent on the Israeli violation of Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

4399