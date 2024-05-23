Envoys of 50 countries in NY sign book opened in memory of Pres. Raisi, entourage

A book has been opened at the Iranian Permanent Mission to the UN in memory of President Raisi, his foreign minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and several more officials who lost their lives in a helicopter crash in northwest Iran at the weekend.

Russia, China, India, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, Syria, Iraq, Egypt, and Jordan are the countries whose representatives have signed the book of condolence.

Representatives from Serbia, the Republic of Azerbaijan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Tunisia, North Korea, Japan, Bolivia, Vietnam, Sudan, Thailand, and Seychelles have signed the book as well.

Other signers include delegates from Uganda, Belgium, Vatican, Ireland, Greece, Rwanda, Niger, Latvia, Belarus, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Venezuela, the Republic of the Congo, Brunei Darussalam, Togo and Palestine.

Meanwhile, Yemeni officials on Thursday signed the book of condolence opened at the Iranian Embassy in Sana’a in memory of the martyrs.

In Russia, Andrei Fursenko, an aide to President Vladimir Putin, visited attended Iran's embassy to sympathize with the Iranian nation and said that his country lost a friend, in reference to president Raisi.

Also in Vienna, a ceremony was held at Iran’s cultural representative office on Thursday to pay respect to the late president and his companions. A large number of Iranians residing in in the city were in attendance as well.

Vietnam's Deputy Prime Minister Trần Lưu Quang signed a book of condolence when he visited the embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Hanoi.

Also, Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, crown prince of Abu Dhabi, paid a visit to the Iranian embassy in the Arab city and voiced his solidarity with the Iranian nation.

President Raisi and his entourage were returning from an event on the border with Azerbaijan to inaugurate a dam project on Sunday when their helicopter crashed in harsh weather conditions over the mountainous terrain of Iran’s northwest.

The plane carrying the body of the late president arrived at Hasheminejad Airport of the holy city of Mashhad earlier on Thursday for the burial ceremony of Raisi.

A huge number of people and a group of the servants of Imam Reza's holy shrine gathered at the airport to pay tribute to the martyred president.

Foreign diplomats residing in Mashhad, as well as officials from neighboring countries, also traveled to the city to attend the burial ceremony of Raisi.

