Book of condolence opens in Iran Embassy in Jakarta

Indonesian officials, foreign representatives in Jakarta, resident diplomats and Iranians residing in Indonesia signed the book of condolence, expressing their sympathy with the government and people of Iran over the tragic incident.

A book of condolence was also opened at the Iranian embassy in the Turkish capital, Ankara, on Tuesday.

Foreign ambassadors and representatives to Turkiye as well as the country’s officials and elites coupled with journalists signed the book of condolence in a show of respect for the late Iranian president and his entourage.

President Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, Tabriz Friday Prayer Leader Mohammad Ali Ale-Hashem, and Governor of East Azerbaijan province Malek Rahmati were returning from a dam opening ceremony in Iran’s border with the Republic of Azerbaijan on Sunday when their helicopter crashed in mountainous areas in Varzaghan region. Two bodyguards, two pilots and a crew member were also killed in the incident.

