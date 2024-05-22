May 22, 2024, 11:43 PM
Raisi’s passing away a loss to all countries: Saudi UN envoy

Tehran, IRNA – Saudi Arabia’s Permanent Representative and Ambassador to the United Nations Abdulaziz Alwasil has said that the passing way of Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi is a loss for all countries.

Alwasil made the comment on Wednesday as he met his Iranian counterpart Amir Saeed Iravani in New York, extending his condolences over the martyrdom of Raisi and his companions including foreign minister Hossein Amirabdollahian.  

The Saudi envoy hailed Raisi and Amirabdollahian for their efforts to improve stability in West Asia.

Alwasil also signed a book of condolence opened at the Iranian permanent mission to the UN to pay respect to the late president and his entourage.

Kuwait’s Ambassador to the UN Tareq Al-Banai signed the book of condolence as well, and extended his condolences over the death of president Raisi and his companions. They were returning from an event on the border with Azerbaijan to inaugurate a dam project on Sunday when their helicopter crashed in harsh weather conditions over the mountainous terrain of Iran’s northwest.

