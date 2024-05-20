UN chief extends condolences to Iran over deaths of president, FM

Stéphane Dujarric, who serves spokesman for the office of UN chief, said in a statement on Monday that Guterres had offered his “sincere condolences” to the families of the deceased and to the Government and people of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

“The Secretary-General is saddened by the death of H.E. Mr. Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, H.E. Mr. Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Minister for Foreign Affairs, and their colleagues in a helicopter accident on 19 May” said the statement.

Meantime, members of the UN Security Council held a minute of silence at the beginning of their meeting on Monday local time in honor of the martyrdom of President Ayatollah Seyed Ebrahim Raisi and Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and their companions.

2050**4261