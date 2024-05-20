Pakistan’s PM visits Iran’s embassy to offer condolences on Raisi’s martyrdom

Accompanied by senior Pakistani government officials, Sharif arrived in the Iranian embassy in Islamabad on Monday afternoon and was welcomed by Ambassador Reza Amiri Moghaddam.

Sharif also signed a book opened in memory of late President Raisi and his martyred colleagues.

Foreign ambassadors in Pakistan and senior political and cultural figures of the country also paid visits to the Iranian embassy on Monday to offer their condolences on the incident.

That comes as Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari and the country’s Foreign Ministry also issued statements earlier on Monday offering their sympathy with the people and government of Iran over the tragic loss of President Raisi and members of his entourage.

Former prime minister and Leader of Pakistan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party Imran Khan also issued a message to offer his condolences for the loss of Raisi, whom he described as a leader who played a key role in defending the Palestinians against an ongoing Israeli aggression in Gaza.

