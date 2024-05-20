May 20, 2024, 11:35 AM
Ex-FM Zarif: US sanctions responsible for deadly copter crash

Tehran, IRNA – Former Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has held the US responsible for the martyrdom of President Ebrahim Raisi and his entourage because of its sanctions on the country’s aviation industry.

The Iranian nation has faced great events in these 45 years, and according to the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution, they will overcome this tragic event, Zarif said on Monday.

He offered condolences over the martyrdom of President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, East Azarbaijan Province’s Governor Malek Rahmati, and Mehdi Mousavi, the head of Raisi’s bodyguard team.

Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein’s war of aggression against Iran, the martyrdom of 72 of Imam Khomeini’s companions, the martyrdom of popular president Mohammad-Ali Rajaee, and the cruel sanctions against Iran were part of the difficult conditions that the Islamic Republic successfully overcame, he added.

One of the causes of this heartbreaking incident is the United States, which by sanctioning the sale of the aviation industry to Iran caused the martyrdom of the president and his companions, and the US’s crime will be recorded in the minds of the Iranian people and history, Zarif said.

With national solidarity and unity, the people showed that they are vigilant and will stand by each other in difficult situations for a better tomorrow, he noted.

