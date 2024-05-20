Iran's foreign policy to proceed with strength: Strategic Council

“Without a doubt, the path of Iran's foreign policy will continue with strength and power, under the guidance of the Supreme Leader,” it said in a statement on Monday following confirmation that President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian had lost their lives in a helicopter crash.

“With their active presence in foreign policy arenas,” the president and his top diplomat “did what they could to realize the national interests of the Islamic Republic of Iran,” the statement said.

The Council commended President Raisi and Amirabdollahian for their efforts in confronting the unjust sanctions, securing Iran’s membership in international alliances such the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and BRICS, expanding cooperation with the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU), supporting the Axis of Resistance and the Palestinian cause, as well as improving Iran’s relations with neighboring countries.

It further extended its condolences to the Iranian nation and families of President Raisi and his companions, who died when their helicopter crashed in harsh weather conditions as it flew over mountainous terrain in Iran’s northwest.

