American MQ-9 drone crashes in Yemen: Report

The American drone has crashed in the Governorate of Al Bayda, Al Mayadeen reported on Monday.

Further details have not been released on the incident.

In a related development, Yemeni Military Media published Friday footage of the process of Yemen's air defenses shooting down an MQ-9 Reaper drone while conducting a hostile mission in the airspace of the Ma'rib Governorate.

The video shows that the US aircraft was spotted in the airspace of Ma'rib before a Yemeni-manufactured surface-to-air missile was launched in its direction.

7129**9417