American MQ-9 drone crashes in Yemen: Report

American MQ-9 drone crashes in Yemen: Report

Tehran, IRNA – An American MQ-9 drone has crashed in central Yemen, Arab media has reported.

The American drone has crashed in the Governorate of Al Bayda, Al Mayadeen reported on Monday.

Further details have not been released on the incident.

In a related development, Yemeni Military Media published Friday footage of the process of Yemen's air defenses shooting down an MQ-9 Reaper drone while conducting a hostile mission in the airspace of the Ma'rib Governorate.

The video shows that the US aircraft was spotted in the airspace of Ma'rib before a Yemeni-manufactured surface-to-air missile was launched in its direction.

