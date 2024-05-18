Tehran, Tatarstan chambers of commerce ink cooperation MoU

On the sidelines of the 15th edition of the "Russia-Islamic World: KazanForum 2024" on Saturday, Mehdi Sadeghi Niaraki, Vice-President of the Tehran Chamber of Commerce, and Shamil Ageev, President of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Republic of Tatarstan, signed a cooperation Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in Kazan.

Elaborating on the details of the signed MoU, Sadeghi Niaraki stated that the agreement was aimed at developing cooperation in the field of information exchange, facilitating delegation visits, showcasing capacities, and promoting bilateral trade.

He mentioned that Tehran province contributes significantly to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and has ample potential for expanding exports of goods and services, noting that the Republic of Tatarstan, with its capacities, particularly in the industries and heavy vehicles sector, also has special capabilities to enhance cooperation and boost bilateral trade.

Russia - Islamic World: KazanForum 2024 aims to strengthen trade, economic, scientific, technical, educational, social, and cultural ties between the regions of the Russian Federation and the member States of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

Russia - Islamic World: KazanForum 2024 was officially kicked off in Kazan on May 16 and will conclude on May 18.

