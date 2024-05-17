Hamas: 70% of Zionist captives killed in Israeli attacks

The Israeli regime has been unsuccessful in destroying the resistance, despite eight months of invasion and numerous crimes committed in Gaza with US backing, according to Khalil al-Hayya on the Al-Manar television network.

He stated that the resistance is capable of resisting the enemies for a long time.

The senior Hamas politician mentioned that the resistance has restored its damaged capabilities and can adapt to different conditions based on its facilities.

He also mentioned that Hamas is seeking an agreement to release its captives in exchange for Zionist prisoners.

Referring to the latest proposed plan to Hamas, al-Hayya emphasized that the plan was very close to their demand, but the enemy did not respect the plan or the mediators.

He reiterated that Hamas' goal in the negotiations was to completely stop the war, withdraw Israeli troops from the Gaza Strip, and agree to exchange prisoners afterward.

Israel waged its brutal war on besieged Gaza on October 7 after Hamas carried out an unprecedented operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

The Zionist regime has imposed a complete siege on the densely-populated territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to more than two million Palestinians living there.

