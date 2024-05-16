Hezbollah drone targets Israel's largest spy balloon: Reports

Reports said on Thursday that an important and sensitive center belonging to the Israeli air force was targeted by a Hezbollah kamikaze drone.

The newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth wrote that the control center of Israel's largest espionage balloon Sky Dew, Tal Shamayim in Hebrew, was hit and damaged by Hezbollah.

The Zionist regime's television reported that the explosives-laden drone infiltrated the western areas of the Sea of Galilee and detonated inside a military base.

The Lebanese Islamic Resistance issued a statement on Wednesday saying that it had targeted part of the Israeli air force's surveillance and detection systems at the Ilaniya Base military base using a suicide drone.

Hezbollah and Israeli forces have been exchanging fire on almost daily basis since the occupying regime launched its genocidal war against Palestinians in Gaza early in October last year.

4353**2050