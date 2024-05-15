May 15, 2024, 11:46 AM
24 Israeli soldiers killed in Hezbollah attacks

Tehran, IRNA – Some 24 Israelis have been reportedly killed in Hezbollah attacks since the beginning of the Gaza war, a quarter of whom were killed in April 2024.

The Palestinian news agency Samaa, citing the media of the Zionist regime, reported that after Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah’s recent speech, the conflicts in northern areas of the Israeli-occupied territories intensified and the resistance got what it deserved.

According to the report, Hezbollah seeks to maintain the current conditions in the northern borders in line with the cessation of the war in Gaza.

Nasrallah, in his recent televised speech, said that some 1,500 Israeli soldiers have been killed since the start of the Israeli war on Gaza, which has compelled resistance groups in the region, including Hezbollah, to launch attacks on Israel to force it to end the war.

The Hezbollah leader did not reveal whether the Israeli death toll includes the fatalities suffered by the regime in recent months in its cross-border trading of fire with Hezbollah.

