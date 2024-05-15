Another member of Hezbollah martyred in southern Lebanon

According to Al-Ahed News, Hezbollah announced that Hossein Ebrahim Makki, a member of the resistance movement, was martyred.

Lebanese medical sources also said that the attack was carried out in Tyre, southern Lebanon, in which some people were injured.

This is not the first time that the Zionist regime has attacked residential areas and private cars in southern Lebanon to compensate for its heavy losses against Hezbollah, during which many civilians have been martyred and injured.

The Zionist media said on Tuesday evening that since the beginning of the war, at least 24 Israelis have been killed in the north of the occupied territories by Hezbollah.

Media outlets also reported that more than 10 rockets were fired from Lebanon toward the occupied Golan Heights and hit the Zionist army’s position on Tuesday night.

According to the Palestinian Samaa news agency, the Israeli army targeted a car in southern Lebanon on Tuesday night, during which one person was martyred.

