Nasrallah terms attacking Rafah as Netanyahu's goal to cover up defeats

During a televised speech on Monday, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah addressed the recent escalation of violence in Gaza, and said that the Israeli regime's officials have admitted to daily defeats in the conflict.

Nasrallah went on to say that Israel has also acknowledged the defeats in the Gaza war, the support fronts, and the economy of this regime. However, despite these failures, the Israeli government is worried about withdrawing from Gaza as such a move would be considered a failure and a significant blow to their regime.

Referring to the confusion of the Zionist regime's leaders about the situation in Gaza, Hezbollah Secretary General said that the senior officials of the occupying regime are deadlocked and have no idea about their next steps after the end of the aggression in Gaza. That's why they're trying to find a way to show themselves victorious. Therefore, the regime's prime minister is trying to enter Rafah city to cover up his failure in raiding Gaza.

Nasrallah urged people not to be fooled by the US's recent scenarios, pointing out that the US supports Israel and has not changed its position on the conflict.

He also mentioned that Hamas' agreement with mediation parties surprised Netanyahu and marked a significant victory for Hamas.

Nasrallah added that Israel has two options: accept the offer and concede defeat or continue the battle and suffer a war of attrition.

He highlighted the successful outcome of Operation Al-Aqsa Storm and emphasized that it demonstrated the Israeli government's inability to win in a conflict. As a result, 70 percent of Israelis demanded the resignation of the Chief of the General Staff, who is the head of the regime.

Another achievement of Operation Al-Aqsa Storm is that the occupying regime, despite having Western support in releasing its captives or winning the Resistance, has failed in this regard, Nasrallah added.

He further stated that the ongoing war in Gaza, despite its costs, is a historic battle that will lead to real and historic accomplishments.

