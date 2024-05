Sama news agency said on Tuesday that Hezbollah fired 10 missiles at Arar military base.

It added that sirens were heard in Golan heights following the attacks.

The attacks were launched while Hezbollah also reported the hunt of a Zionist spy balloon earlier today.

Ever since the Zionist invasion of Gaza, Hezbollah has been carrying attacks against Zionist targets to ease the pressure of the regime against Gaza Strip.

