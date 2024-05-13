May 13, 2024, 1:50 PM
Call for 2025 Mustafa Prize Young Scientists with two $10k awards for medical scientists

Tehran, IRNA – The first edition of the 2025 Mustafa (PBUH) Prize for Young Scientists will be held with the resources allocated from the endowment of Professor Omid Farkhorzad, the winner of the fifth edition of the Mustafa (PBUH) Prize.

This international award is allocated to two young scientists under 40 from the Islamic world in biotechnology and medicine.

The nominees must be active in the fields of biotechnology and medicine and also be Muslims (regardless of their nationality) or scientists residing in Islamic countries (regardless of their religion).

Those, who were born in 1986 and later, can participate. Institutions and scientists who wish to introduce their candidates to the Mustafa (PBUH) Prize can send their requests until August 31, 2024. The award ceremony will be held by the end of September 2025.

The Mustafa (PBUH) Prize is an Iranian science and technology biennial award. It is named after Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) because the prophet emphasized the importance of learning.

Enthusiasts can introduce nominees to the secretariat of the Mustafa (PBUH) Prize for Young Scientists, visit the website, send an email to young@mustafaprize.org, or call the organization at +98-21-22220850, fax: +98-21-22220650.

