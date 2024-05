The engine, carrying the brand name “MP610”, has a capacity of 4,000 horsepower.

It was unveiled in the town of Fardis, Alborz province, on Monday during a ceremony which was attended by Minister of Industry, Mines and Trade Abbas Aliabadi.

MP610 has been designed and manufactured by the MAPNA Group, a leading Iranian holding company with more than 70 subsidiaries active in different fields from the energy sector to rail transportation.

