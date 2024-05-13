Raisi appoints former deputy as advisor for cultural, social affairs

Hosseini was appointed to his new post at a cabinet session on Sunday afternoon.

Earlier that day, he tendered his resignation as deputy president for parliamentary affairs, a position tasked with coordinating between the executive and legislative branches of the Iranian government.

Hosseini resigned from his post two days after runoff parliamentary elections determined the fate of all 290 seats of the new legislature which is set to begin its term on May 27.

In his resignation letter, Hosseini cited the transition as the reason for his decision.

“Now that the 11th parliament’s term is coming to an end and the 12th parliament is set to begin work, it seems that the priority is that someone else is replaced”, he said, referring to his position as deputy president for parliamentary affairs, which he held since the Raisi administration began its tenure in August 2021.

Born in 1961 in Rafsanjan, Kerman Province, Hosseini holds a PhD in Islamic jurisprudence and the fundamentals of Islamic law.

He had previously served as culture minister in Mahmoud Ahmadinejad’s administration and as a lawmaker in the 5th parliament.

