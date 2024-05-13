Kuwait announces formation of new government

Emir Sheikh Mishal al-Ahmad al-Sabah issued a royal decree on Sunday and appointed Ahmad Abdullah to form a new cabinet, report said.

The cabinet will start its work with 13 ministers, with nine of them from the previous government, including people with top portfolios.

The Emir dissolved the parliament weeks after the Persian Gulf country held elections in April that were the first under Sheikh Mishal, who came to power last December after the death of his half-brother and predecessor, Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah.

The Emir of Kuwait attributed his move to “the dictates and conditions of some” legislators.

Kuwait is one of the few Persian Gulf Arab countries that has an elected parliament, and since 2009 has allowed women to participate in elections, either as candidates or voters.

Other than legislation, parliament is responsible for monitoring the performance of the government, but the final decision on important issues rests with the Emir who has also the authority to dissolve parliament.

4399

