Iran's first virtual 3D oil exhibition unveiled in Tehran

The unveiling ceremony was held on the last day of the 28th International Oil, Gas, Refining, and Petrochemical Exhibition, better known as Iran’s Oil Show 2024, on Saturday.

The domestic accomplishment is to create the platform for the businesses interested in showcasing their products but miss the exhibitions mainly due to lack of space in the events.

Some other exhibitors and visitors are unable to take part in the exhibitions owing to illness, air pollution, and distance.

The three-dimensional exhibition provides an opportunity for visitors to have access to the catalogs and contact information of the exhibitors.

Holding audio and video calls with the exhibitors are also available through the virtual expo.

Set up in 1928, the NIOPDC has been responsible for the oil products supply and distribution for over 80 years in Iran.

Applying high-tech systems and customizing all the operational and administrative affairs in the field of oil are among the objectives of the company.

Iran’s Oil Show 2024 which was held from May 8-11 at Tehran International Permanent Fairground featured over 1,750 domestic and foreign companies.

