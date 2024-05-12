May 12, 2024, 5:01 AM
Journalist ID: 5537
News ID: 85473812
T T
2 Persons

Tags

Zionist military hysterically bombing Jabalia: Gaza official

May 12, 2024, 5:01 AM
News ID: 85473812
Zionist military hysterically bombing Jabalia: Gaza official

Tehran, IRNA – Mahmoud Bassal, a spokesman for Gaza's civil defense force informed about intensified Israeli bombing of the Jabalia refugee camp, located in the northern part of the besieged Strip.

Download 516 KB

All hospitals in the north of the Gaza Strip are out of reach, and we are unable to operate due to the continued Israeli bombardment, Bassal announced on Sunday morning, according to Al Jazeera.

There is no exact detail of death and injuries from the ongoing Israel aerial raids on the area.

But the spokesperson said that the occupying regime forces have been indiscriminately targeting innocent civilians, most of them women and children.

Earlier, a Hebrew-language Zionist daily reported that the army started its military operations in Jabalia on Saturday night.

4399

2 Persons

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .