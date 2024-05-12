Zionist military hysterically bombing Jabalia: Gaza official

All hospitals in the north of the Gaza Strip are out of reach, and we are unable to operate due to the continued Israeli bombardment, Bassal announced on Sunday morning, according to Al Jazeera.

There is no exact detail of death and injuries from the ongoing Israel aerial raids on the area.

But the spokesperson said that the occupying regime forces have been indiscriminately targeting innocent civilians, most of them women and children.

Earlier, a Hebrew-language Zionist daily reported that the army started its military operations in Jabalia on Saturday night.

