US judge warns of declining support for freedom of speech

Samuel Alito issued the warning as part of a commencement address he delivered at the Franciscan University of Steubenville, a Catholic college in Ohio, according to AOL news website quoted by IRNA.

“Right now in the world outside this beautiful campus, troubled waters are slamming against some of our most fundamental principles," Alito said.

Continuing his words, he added: "Freedom of religion is also imperiled," he told the graduating students. "When you venture out into the world, you may well find yourself in a job, or community or a social setting when you will be pressured to endorse ideas you don’t believe, or to abandon core beliefs. It will be up to you to stand firm."

"Support for freedom of speech is declining dangerously," he added, especially on college campuses, where the exchange of ideas should be most protected.

According to IRNA, the United Nations special rapporteur in the Field of Cultural Rights said earlier that the attack on protesting students in American universities and their repression show the worrying restrictions on freedom of expression.

We are concerned about the behavior that is not proportional to the political positions of the demonstrators, Farida Shaheed said, adding that violent suppression of peaceful student demonstrations and police brutality and arresting students are very worrying.

Universities in the US, Canada, Holland, Switzerland, England and other countries have become the scene of anti-Israel demonstrations in recent weeks, with students calling for the termination of cooperation with companies linked to the Zionist regime among other demands.

