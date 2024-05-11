May 11, 2024, 9:08 AM
Journalist ID: 5331
News ID: 85472754
T T
0 Persons

Tags

Dossier

Libya joins states filing against Israeli regime at ICJ

May 11, 2024, 9:08 AM
News ID: 85472754
Libya joins states filing against Israeli regime at ICJ

Tehran, IRNA – Following the escalation of attacks on Rafah city in the southern Gaza Strip, Libya has filed a declaration of intervention in the proceedings under Article 63 of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to call for punishment of the Israeli regime over committing crimes of genocide in Gaza.

According to the Palestinian Sama news agency, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) has announced, “Application of the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide in the Gaza Strip (South Africa v. Israel) Libya files a declaration of intervention in the proceedings under Article 63 of the Statute THE HAGUE, 10 May 2024.”

Concurrent with the intensification of Israeli attacks on Rafah, South Africa urged the ICJ to perform more urgent moves against the regime.

South Africa announced that the Israeli attack on Rafah, which poses a severe danger to humanitarian aid and basic services, the viability of the medical system, and the survival of Palestinians in Gaza, is not just an exacerbation of the current situation in the war-torn area.

The strikes on Rafah create new circumstances, which impose unamendable harm on the Palestinian residents of Gaza, South Africa warned.

The ICJ issued a verdict on January 26 ordering the Israeli regime to take specific provisional measures to prevent the crime of genocide against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.

4208**9417

0 Persons

Tags

Dossier

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .