Libya joins states filing against Israeli regime at ICJ

According to the Palestinian Sama news agency, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) has announced, “Application of the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide in the Gaza Strip (South Africa v. Israel) Libya files a declaration of intervention in the proceedings under Article 63 of the Statute THE HAGUE, 10 May 2024.”

Concurrent with the intensification of Israeli attacks on Rafah, South Africa urged the ICJ to perform more urgent moves against the regime.

South Africa announced that the Israeli attack on Rafah, which poses a severe danger to humanitarian aid and basic services, the viability of the medical system, and the survival of Palestinians in Gaza, is not just an exacerbation of the current situation in the war-torn area.

The strikes on Rafah create new circumstances, which impose unamendable harm on the Palestinian residents of Gaza, South Africa warned.

The ICJ issued a verdict on January 26 ordering the Israeli regime to take specific provisional measures to prevent the crime of genocide against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.

4208**9417