Malaysia says recognizes only UN sanctions

Following claims by a top US official that Iran has relied on Malaysian service providers to sell US-sanctioned oil in the region, Saifuddin Nasution bin Ismail has announced that his country will recognize sanctions imposed by the United Nations only and not by individual countries.

“I emphasized that we will only recognize sanctions if they are imposed by the United Nations Security Council."

“The delegation from the US respected our stance,” Datuk Seri Saifuddin told reporters following a meeting with the US Treasury Department’s top sanctions official Brian Nelson, who was visiting Kuala Lumpur.

