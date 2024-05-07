May 7, 2024, 9:34 PM
Iran’s petrochemical output at 82 mln mt: Industry official

Iran’s petrochemical output at 82 mln mt: Industry official

Tehran, IRNA – Iran’s petrochemical output has increased to 82 million metric tons (mt) during the rule of President Ebrahim Raisi, according to an official familiar with the matter.

Ahmad Mahdavi Abhari, the director general of the Association of Petrochemical Industry Corporation (APIC), made the remarks during a meeting of Iranian actors of petrochemical industry with First Vice President Mohammad Mokhber in Tehran on Tuesday.

He said that Iran’s petrochemical output stood at 67 million mt before President Raisi took office in August 2021.

The official also noted that the Iranian petrochemical industry has created as much as 143,000 direct jobs.  

He put the current growth of Iran’s petrochemical industry at 40.6 percent up from 27.5 percent in the country’s third five-year development plan.

