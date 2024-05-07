FM lauds IAEA role in restoring regional security, stability

Rafael Grossi, Director General of the IAEA, was the second special guest today at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Amirabdollahian wrote on his X account on Tuesday.

Referring to his important and constructive role in a realistic and fair view of Iran's strong cooperation with the IAEA, he said, Grossi's impartial and professional stance as the Director General of the IAEA, in addition to his effective contribution to the cooperation between Iran and the IAEA is also effective in restoring security and stable stability in the region.

Grossi arrived in Iran for high-level talks with Iranian officials on Monday. Upon his arrival in Tehran on Monday, Grossi was welcomed by Behrouz Kamalvandi, the spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI). Grossi will have a tight schedule during his trip to Iran.

