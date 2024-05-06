May 6, 2024, 11:52 PM
Iran top nuclear negotiator meets with IAEA chief

Tehran, IRNA – Iran’s Top Nuclear Negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani has held talks with Rafael Grossi, the director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in the capital Tehran.

Bagheri Kani and Grossi met on Monday, the same day the IAEA chief arrived in Iran for high-level talks with the country’s officials.

Bagheri Kani spoke about the cooperation between Iran and the agency, while emphasizing the need for the IAEA to maintain its impartiality.

He also said that Iran’s peaceful nuclear activities have been and remain within its international commitments.

Grossi said on his part that his trip to Tehran indicates that the IAEA is determined to maintain a constructive atmosphere in its ties with the Islamic Republic.

