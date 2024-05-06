‘Iran-IAEA cooperation shouldn’t be affected by US behavior’

According to IRNA, Amirabdollahian, while meeting with visiting IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi, referred to the record US bad faith in past agreements on Iran's peaceful nuclear program.

Grossi has traveled to Iran on the invitation of the Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran to participate in the 1st International Conference on Nuclear Science and Technology as well as the 30th National Nuclear Conference that kicked off in Isfahan on Monday.

During the meeting, Amirabdollahian told Grossi that his "impartial and professional stance as the Director General of the IAEA, in addition to cooperation between Iran and the agency, is effective for security and stability in the region.”

Amirabdollahian also touched on Iran’s recent punitive response to the Zionist regime, arguing that the inaction of the United Nations Security Council left his country with no option but to punish the aggressor based on international law and the UN charter.

The top diplomat emphasized the role of the UN nuclear watchdog in the face of threats by the Zionist authorities to use nuclear bombs, which he said, are a clear threat to regional and international peace and security.

The IAEA chief, for his part, expressed satisfaction with his trip to Tehran and his presence at the Isfahan Nuclear Conference, and called Iran's role in establishing stability and security in the region important.

While hailing Iran's approach in strengthening cooperation with the IAEA, Grossi emphasized that such process will lead to the failure of those who seek to intensify the conflict, tension and confrontation in the region with any justification and excuse.

4399