Iraqi resistance drone targets Israeli airbase

In a statement early on Monday, the umbrella group of resistance factions in Iraq said that the strike was part of its continued approach in confronting the occupation of the Zionist regime, helping the residents of Gaza and in response to the killing of Palestinian civilians, IRNA cited a report by Lebanon’s Al-Mayadeen.

The operation came a day after the Islamic Resistance announced launching a cruise missile at the port of Haifa in occupied Palestine in a bid to show solidarity with the defenseless Palestinians.

The cruise missile, Arqab, was launched from Iraqi soil toward the occupied Palestinian territories, the media report said on Sunday.

Eilat and Haifa, the two port cities have come under attack multiple times by the regional resistance groups. No casualties or damage have been reported from the latest strikes.

Since the onset of the Israeli genocidal war on Gaza, regional resistance groups including Iraq’s Islamic Resistance keep targeting US and Israeli interests in an effort to exert pressure on the regime to end its massacre of Palestinians in Gaza.

