Palestinian resistance targets Israeli army with mortar

The Palestinian resistance's fighters managed to target Israeli forces in the center of the Gaza Strip with mortars, media sources reported on Sunday.

The Palestinian media have also announced escalation of conflicts between Palestinian fighters and the occupying forces in east of Zeitoun in southern Gaza.

After 212 days from the beginning of the war against Gaza, the Zionist regime of Israel is sinking into crisis more and more inside and outside of the occupied lands.

During those days, Israel could bring nothing to the region but massacre, destruction, war crimes, violation of the international laws, deprivation, and drought.

After killing over 34,000 Palestinians mostly children and women, the regime has not made the Resistance groups give in.

The regime has also defied growing international calls for an immediate ceasefire in the Palestinian enclave.

1483**9417