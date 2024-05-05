May 5, 2024, 1:23 PM
Journalist ID: 1848
News ID: 85466519
T T
0 Persons

Tags

Dossier

Palestinian resistance targets Israeli army with mortar

May 5, 2024, 1:23 PM
News ID: 85466519
Palestinian resistance targets Israeli army with mortar

Tehran, IRNA – The Al-Aqsa Martyrs' Brigades have targeted the Israeli regime’s military forces through mortars.

The Palestinian resistance's fighters managed to target Israeli forces in the center of the Gaza Strip with mortars, media sources reported on Sunday.

The Palestinian media have also announced escalation of conflicts between Palestinian fighters and the occupying forces in east of Zeitoun in southern Gaza.

After 212 days from the beginning of the war against Gaza, the Zionist regime of Israel is sinking into crisis more and more inside and outside of the occupied lands.

During those days, Israel could bring nothing to the region but massacre, destruction, war crimes, violation of the international laws, deprivation, and drought.

After killing over 34,000 Palestinians mostly children and women, the regime has not made the Resistance groups give in.

The regime has also defied growing international calls for an immediate ceasefire in the Palestinian enclave.

1483**9417

0 Persons

Tags

Dossier

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .