Israel, Europe try to silence witnesses of crimes in Gaza: Palestinian surgeon

According to Lebanon’s Al Mayadeen TV network, Abu Sitta, who was stopped at the Charles De Gaulle International Airport and French authorities turned him back on Saturday, argued that the main reason why France denied him entry to the country was to deny him access to the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague, where he can give first-hand testimony of Israeli crimes in Gaza.

A European political decision has been made, aiming to silence any witnesses of Israeli war crimes in Gaza, the doctor said, adding that this policy comes in parallel with an Israeli decision to assassinate all other witnesses to the war crimes remaining in the Gaza Strip or held in detention.

The surgeon was scheduled to speak to authorities in the ICC, which is reportedly exploring issuing arrest warrants for Israeli war criminals, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Abu Sitta was previously told that he would be only banned for the month of April 2024, when he was denied entry to Germany after he tried to attend the Palestine Congress which was organized by several pro-Palestine entities and individuals.

The surgeon, who treated thousands of wounded people in the Gaza Strip, has been keen on conveying the reality of medical centers and hospitals in the besieged area.

A French senator, who invited Abu Sitta to take part in the pro-Palestine gathering, confirmed that the surgeon was set to be deported from the Charles de Gaulle Airport. He described this move by the French authorities as embarrassing.

