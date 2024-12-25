President Pezeshkian: All of us should join hands to resolve problems

“If we move forward together, there will remain no obstacle that we cannot remove”, Pezeshkian said on Wednesday evening during a meeting with economic players in the city of Bojnourd, the capital of North Khorasan Province.

He also called for relying on domestic capacities, which he said will enable “us to do whatever we want.”

The president said that his government will do all it can to help resolve the problems, including those in North Khorasan Province, adding that the government will modify regulations if they are deemed to be hindering the development process in that province.

Pezeshkian arrived in North Khorasan Province earlier on Wednesday for a two-day visit that marks his second provincial trip since taking office in late July.

