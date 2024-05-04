Iran, Egypt warn against Israeli invasion of Rafah

Ahmed Abu Zeid, Spokesperson and Director of the Public Diplomacy Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Egypt said that the foreign ministers of Egypt and Iran, during a meeting in Gambia on Saturday, called for strengthening the solidarity and unity of Islamic countries at the time when the Islamic world is facing many challenges.

The two sides discussed the Gaza war in detail, as Shoukry informed his Iranian counterpart of Egypt's efforts to broker an agreement that would allow the exchange of prisoners and detainees with the aim of reaching a complete and permanent ceasefire in Gaza, he added.

They expressed opposition against the Israeli regime's attack in Rafah because this attack will put the lives of more than one million Palestinians in imminent danger and aggravate the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip, he noted.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Egypt also informed his Iranian counterpart about the results of his recent meetings, including those on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum meeting and bilateral interactions with a number of European officials and European countries, he stated.

The Egyptian Foreign Minister stressed the need for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and sending immediate, safe and unhindered humanitarian aid to the region, Abu Zeid said.

Meanwhile, Amirabdollahian said in a post on X, "On the sidelines of the 15th summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation in Gambia, we discussed with Mr. Sameh Shoukry, my colleague from Egypt, the latest state of bilateral relations and regional developments, especially the situation in Gaza and the ongoing efforts to stop the crimes of the Zionist regime against the Palestinians."

"I explained the dimensions of the Zionist regime's terrorist attack on our country's embassy in Damascus and the response of the Iranian armed forces within the framework of legitimate defense, and I thanked Egypt for its position in condemning the Zionist regime's terrorist act," he added.

9376**4353