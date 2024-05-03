Hamas hails Turkiye’s suspension of trade with Zionist regime

The statement followed the confirmation by the Turkish Ministry of Trade on Thursday that the country has halted all exports to and imports from the Israeli-occupied territories.

The Turkish government also reportedly announced it would join South Africa in its genocide case against the Zionist regime at the International Court of Justice.

Turkey has said it will not resume trade with Israel, worth $7 billion a year, until a permanent ceasefire and humanitarian aid are secured in Gaza.

Israel's "uncompromising attitude" and the worsening situation in Gaza's southern Rafah region - where Israel has threatened to launch a new offensive - prompted Turkey to halt all exports and imports, said Trade Minister Omer Bolat.

Hamas hailed Ankara’s move terming it as a “valuable” measure.

The Palestinian movement, in its statement, called on other Arab and Islamic states to cut their relations with the “Nazi-Zionist” regime and isolate it internationally.

Hamas also called for the prosecution of the Zionist leaders for perpetrating systematic crimes against civilians, including children, in the Gaza Strip.

