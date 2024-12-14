Syria armed opposition holds no enmity towards Iran: HTS leader

Abu Mohammad al-Jolani said on Saturday that after Iranian forces left Syria, there is no justification for the Israeli regime to intervene in the Arab country.

“After the departure of the Iranians, there is no justification for foreign interference in Syria, and Israel no longer has any rationale for entering Syria. Israel used the presence of Iran as an excuse for its interventions,” he said, according to Qatar-based Al Jazeera network.

Iranian military advisors had been present in Syria at the request of the government of former President Bashar al-Assad, and left the country before armed militants seized control of Damascus and forced Assad into exile in Russia.

Furthermore, al-Jolani insisted that the HTS does not seek confrontation with Israel, which has conducted hundreds of airstrikes against Syria since the fall of the Assad government on Sunday.

He also claimed that they have given the Russians an opportunity to reassess their relations with the Syrian people.

Russia was also an ally of President Assad.

4353**2050