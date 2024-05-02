Iran road minister meets with UAE vice president

Bazrpash, who is visiting the UAE to take part at the Iran-UAE Joint Economic Cooperation Commission meeting in Abu Dhabi, held talks with the Emirati vice president on Thursday.

The two officials discussed the expansion of mutual cooperation, as well as trade ties during the meeting at the presidential palace of the UAE.

Upon his arrival on Wednesday, the Iranian minister and head of the joint economic commission held talks with businessmen and members of the commission to pave the way for improving trade exchanges.

Bazrpash addressed reporters as saying that given the measures, which will be put on the agenda, it can be predicted that trade volume between the two countries will reach 30 billion dollars in the future.

