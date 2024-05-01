Iran, UAE discuss increasing bilateral trade: Minister

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Bazrpash said that the commission meeting also focused on tourism cooperation and facilitating bilateral trade.

He said that during the commission meeting, which convened after 10 years, some 22 cooperation documents were prepared to be signed by the two sides.

The minister put the volume of trade between Iran and UAE at $27 billion, expecting the figure to reach $30 billion.

Bazpash noted that the UAE is Iran’s second trade partner following China.

A main field of cooperation between the two countries is tourism where both Iran and the UAE have created favorable infrastructures for the development of tourism, the minister said.

UAE favors investment in Iran

Emirati Minister of Economy Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri has also welcomed his country’s further investment in Iran, saying, relations between the two countries have to expand in all areas.

Al Marri, who chaired the Emirati side in the commission session, said that a large number of Iranian companies are operating in the UAE.

He voiced his country’s readiness for making more investments in Iran.

Noting that today’s commission was an indication of the determination on both sides for expansion of ties, the minister said that economic and trade relations between Tehran and Abu Dhabi has been on an upward trajectory, while noting that further enhancement of relations in all areas is expected.

Among its trade partners, the UAE has the highest trade exchanges with Iran after China, the minister said, adding that these interactions witnessed a 17% growth last year.

9341**2050