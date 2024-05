Iran’s Top Diplomat Hossein Amirabdollahian and his Qatari counterpart Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, who is also the prime minister of the Arab country, held their talks on Wednesday night.

They discussed the latest developments in Palestine, including the Israeli regime’s war on Gaza.

Their talks also covered the ongoing diplomatic efforts aimed at halting the brutal attacks by the Israeli regime and its genocide against the people of Gaza.

