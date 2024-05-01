May 1, 2024, 12:27 PM
Hezbollah, Al-Quds Brigades attack Israeli army positions

Tehran, IRNA – Hezbollah, the Lebanese resistance movement, and Al-Quds Brigades, the armed wing of the Islamic Jihad in Palestine, conducted fresh strikes at positions of the Israeli regime’s army.

According to Al Jazeera TV network, Hezbollah issued a statement on Wednesday, announcing its fighters carried out attacks on a military gathering at Branit barracks in northern occupied Palestine with rockets and missiles.

Al-Quds Brigades also declared that Palestinian fighters targeted military forces and equipment in the Sheikh Ijlin neighborhood in southern Gaza City with mortars.

Since the onset of Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, numerous settlers have been forced to leave their houses in fear of Hezbollah’s missile attacks. According to Israeli media outlets, most of the settlers are suffering from mental illnesses.

Moreover, Israeli settlers, who used to live in settlements near the Gaza Strip, abandoned their houses under the missile and rocket strikes by the Palestinian resistance since October 7, 2023.

