Khademi appointed as head of Iran’s General Culture Council

Tehran, IRNA – Atefeh Khademi has been appointed as the head of Iran’s General Culture Council.

The appointment was made in a decree from Minister of Culture and the Islamic Guidance Mohammad Mehdi Esmaeili and based on an approval from President Ebrahim Raisi, IRNA reported on Wednesday.

Khademi, 40, has already served as an advisor to the culture minister in social affairs and as the secretary of the national headquarters of population.

Notably, Khademi is the first woman to graduate with a PhD in cultural policy-making in Iran. She replaces Majid Emami in the position.

